Lyndsay Tapases

Hometown: Westfield, Massachusetts.

Family: Lyndsay and her rescue dog Nittany live in Charlotte. Her parents and two younger sisters are still in Massachusetts.

Education: Bachelor's Degree in Meteorology, Penn State University.

Career: While at Penn State, Lyndsay began her career at AccuWeather, where she was a television broadcaster. She provided forecasts for AccuWeather clients in both radio and video form during her Junior and Senior years of college. Her next stop post-Penn State was WSET, the ABC affiliate in Roanoke-Lynchburg, VA, where she spent four years as the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. Lyndsay then joined WBTV as the Weekend Morning Meteorologist in December 2014.

Honors: A member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS), Lyndsay was awarded the AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM) designation in June 2012.

Hobbies: Cooking and baking, spending time outdoors with the pup, skiing, rec volleyball, reading, traveling back to New England to visit family, and to the beach! Lyndsay was involved with the Junior League in Lynchburg and hopes to join the Charlotte chapter as well.

Favorite Sports Teams: Penn State Nittany Lions, Boston Celtics, Green Bay Packers, Boston Red Sox, and sometimes the New England Patriots.

Favorite Food: Greek food! Especially gyros & spanakopita.

Twitter: @LyndsayWBTV

Email: ltapases@wbtv.com