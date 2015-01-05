Teen dad charged after 3-month-old suffers broken bones in Alexander Co.

A man in Alexander County is charged after his 3-month-old daughter was hospitalized for broken bones last week, police say.

David James Agnew, 19 of Jacksonville, is held responsible for the two fractured ribs and two fractured legs of his daughter, according to officials.

The Alexander County Sheriff's Office say they were contacted by social services and told that the baby was at Piedmont Pediatrics in Iredell County before she was taken to Brenner's Children's Hospital. The baby girl was held overnight and released to the custody of Alexander County Department of Social Services on Wednesday.

Police say Agnew was living with his girlfriend in Stony Point. Agnew is charged with three counts of felony child abuse. He was arrested and given a $400,000 secured bond.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

