Women arrested, client lists confiscated in Salisbury massage parlor raids

An extensive undercover operation led to several arrests at what police say is an illegal massage parlor that was operating in two locations in Salisbury.

The arrests were made on New Year's Eve. Details were provided to WBTV on Monday.

According to the report, police responded to complaints about something going on in a duplex at 420 D Avenue in Salisbury. The investigation revealed that women at that location were providing massage services and sexual activity.

The company was operating under the name The Original Hott Pink Therapeutic Massage Spa, Incorporated, and advertised on social media through a Facebook page.

Investigators say the spa charged clients between $60 and $160 for services and that prices were determined by the services given, and the amount of clothes worn by the women at the time.

The company web site mentions a third location in Charlotte, but that was not part of the Salisbury Police investigation. The web site says that Hott Pink offers "relaxation sessions in a discreet, comfortable, and secure location," and compares itself to a well known family amusement park that calls itself "the happiest place on earth."

Police searched the duplex and found telephone records, client lists, and other records. They also discovered a second location where services were being provided at 1121 Old Concord Road, Suite 24.

Police charged Amy Jo Honeycutt, 46, with practicing massage without a license. Bond was set at $2000.

Krista Carter, 23, of Percy Lane, Rockwell, was charged with offering massage without a license. Bond was set at $10,000.

Mary Elizabeth Barnett, 30, of Mooresville Road, was charged with offering massage services without a license. Bond was set at $10,000.

Brittany Lucas Morris, 26, of Barn Dance Drive, Salisbury was charged with offering massage without a license, bond was set at $1000.

April Lynn Upright, 29, of Steven Drive, was charged with offering massage without a license, as well as several drug charges. Bond was set at $20,000.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and that more charges are possible.

