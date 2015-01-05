Two charged after indoor drug operation, guns seized at Salisbury apartment

A tip from neighbors led police to a major drug and weapon bust at the Wiltshire Village apartment/condo complex off Larchmont Place over the weekend.

Officers say they went to apartment 413 at 1300 Larchmont Place and knocked on the door, intending to search the home. Charles Edward Wilson, 49, answered the door and refused to allow police inside without a search warrant.

Officers detained Wilson while a search warrant was obtained. While officers waited, another resident of the apartment drove up. According to the report, Jacob Woodby was intoxicated and carrying a concealed switchblade. Woodby and Wilson were both held as officers with the Salisbury Police Department's PIT Team and went through the two story apartment.

According to the report, officers found an elaborate indoor marijuana growing operation that included tarps, special lights, and even an exhaust fan used to carry the odor out of the building.

In addition to the drugs, twelve guns were seized.

Wilson was charged with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a dwelling for the drug trade. Bond for Wilson was set at $5000. Woodby is charged with drug possession, impaired driving, carrying a concealed weapon, and several other drug charges.

Copyright 2015 WBTV. All rights reserved.