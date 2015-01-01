East Charlotte house fire sends one to hospital - | WBTV Charlotte

East Charlotte house fire sends one to hospital

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a house fire in east Charlotte Thursday morning, according to Medic.

The fire happened at a single-story brick home on Townsend Avenue off of Eastway Drive.

Fire officials reported seeing heavy flames coming from the home when they arrived.

No word on what caused the fire or the amount of damage.

