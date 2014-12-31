Carolinas HealthCare System Revises Visitation Policy Due to Flu

The following is a letter from Carolinas HealthCare System:

Effective 8 a.m., Friday, January 2, Carolinas HealthCare System is restricting visitors under the age of 18 at all of its Charlotte region in-patient hospitals. The tighter restrictions are a result of the growing prevalence of flu cases in the region.

Hospitals affected by the tighter visitation policy are: Carolinas Medical Center, Levine Children's Hospital, Carolinas Medical Center-NorthEast, Carolinas Medical Center-Mercy, Carolinas Medical Center-Pineville, Carolinas Medical Center-Union, Carolinas Medical Center-University, Carolinas HealthCare System Lincoln, Carolinas HealthCare System Cleveland, Carolinas HealthCare System Kings Mountain, Stanly Regional Medical Center, Carolinas HealthCare System Anson, Carolinas HealthCare System Behavioral Health-Randolph, Carolinas HealthCare System Behavioral Health-Davidson, Carolinas Rehabilitation-Charlotte, Carolinas Rehabilitation-NorthEast and Carolinas Rehabilitation-Mt. Holly.

Also, Carolinas HealthCare System is asking individuals of all ages who are experiencing flu-like symptoms to help control the spread of the illness by not visiting patients in the hospital. Symptoms include: fever, headaches/body aches/pain, cough or sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, chills, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea.

If extraordinary circumstances require an individual with flu-like symptoms to visit a hospital patient, the visitor will be asked to wear a surgical mask to protect themselves and others.

To reduce the odds of getting the flu, Carolinas HealthCare System recommends frequent hand washing with soap or use of an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, not touching eyes, nose or mouth with hands, and getting a flu shot. If experiencing symptoms of the flu, people should stay home to prevent its spread. Flu sufferers should rest, drink fluids and take ibuprofen or acetaminophen to reduce minor pain or fever. If symptoms require a visit to a healthcare provider, hospital officials advise people to seek care at their physician's office or an urgent care center instead of an emergency department to avoid potentially long emergency department wait times. Wait times for Carolinas HealthCare System emergency departments and urgent care centers are available at: http://www.carolinashealthcare.org/wait-times.