China Grove woman charged with shooting boyfriend in face, claims self defense

Jeri Furr Simpson, 61, admits shooting her boyfriend in the face, but claims it was in self defense. Simpson remains in the Rowan County jail under $25,000 bond, charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.



According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office, Simpson shot her boyfriend Timothy Hatley, 60, on Saturday at Hatley's home in the 4400 block of Highway 152 in China Grove.



The couple had been arguing throughout the day, according to the report, with Simpson claiming that Hatley had choked and beaten her. The report noted that there were no visible signs of abuse on Simpson, but that Hatley had several wounds to his head.



Investigators said Simpson gave conflicting stories about the incident, claiming that Hatley had taken a shower and gotten mad when Simpson wore his shirt. She told investigators that Hatley broke her cane, but no cane was found at the scene. Simpson also told deputies that Hatley had been drinking and shot himself.



Simpson did later say that she shot Hatley adding that it was “either him or me,” according to the report. There was no word on Hatley's condition.





