Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases joins WBTV

Leigh Brock fooling around with Brigida Mack and Delano Little

Lyndsay during her first on air appearance on WBTV with meteorologist Al Conklin

Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases has joined WBTV as a meteorologist and today was her first day on air at her new job. Lyndsay takes the place of meteorologist Ashley Batey who left recently to take a job with a TV station in Tampa, Florida.

Lyndsay is a graduate of Penn State, just like Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas. Lyndsay has worked for AccuWeather and most recently for WSET in Lynchburg, VA.

If you are watching WBTV in the afternoons you have probably noticed Leigh Brock. She is working parttime and is a candidate for the spot left open by the departure of Kelly Franson. Kelly took a job at a Seattle television station.

Brock most recently worked at WFMY in Greensboro.



