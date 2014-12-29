Woman robbed of $1800 in gift cards and cash in Salisbury Walmart parking lot

According to Salisbury Police, a 55 year old woman was robbed of $1800 in cash and gift cards outside of the Salisbury Walmart on the day after Christmas.

The woman told police that she had just come out of the store and was putting her bag in the backseat of her car when she was approached by a black woman who grabbed her purse.

The woman told the victim to "give it up," but the victim held on to the pocketbook. As the two struggled the woman tried to choke the victim with the pocketbook strap, saying "I'll choke the life out of you," before pulling a handgun and hitting the victim over the head.

The victim let go of the purse and the woman ran off towards the Murphy Express gas station. The victim told police that the purse contained $600 cash and $1200 worth of gift cards.

The victim was treated at the scene for her injuries.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.