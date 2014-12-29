PA boy goes home after hunting with Chester Co, SC Sheriff

Sheriff Carolyn Welsh (Chester County, PA) and Sheriff Alex Underwood (Chester County, SC) actually met one another at a conference about five months ago.

Alex Collins, 9, and Sheriff Alex Underwood decked out in their gear, ready to hunt and fish.

A little boy desperately wanted to go hunting with anybody who might have taken him. So when Alex Collins saw the invitation from the Chester County Sheriff on the department's Facebook page, he jumped at the chance and wrote a letter.

In it, 9-year-old Alex said he doesn't have anyone to teach him to hunt.

"It's just me and my Mom and she's too sick to do stuff," the note explained. "She has a bad heart. I think you are really nice to do this. I hope you pick me to go."

The boy hand-delivered the letter to the Sheriff's Office, the only problem, he lives in Chester County, Pennsylvania and the invitation was from the sheriff in Chester County, South Carolina.

It was a simple mistake. It has turned into one of the most touching stories you'll see this holiday season.

Sheriff Carolyn Welsh, of Chester County, PA did some research and found out the letter should have gone to Chester County, SC. Lucky for young Alex, she had met Sheriff Alex Underwood five months ago at a sheriff's conference, so she gave him a call.

"I said, if you can get him here, we'll take him hunting," Underwood said. In a move that has turned many an eye misty, the Sheriff Welsh picked Alex Collins up early Monday morning and put him on a plane at the Philadelphia Airport.

Underwood was in Charlotte with a fleet of patrol cars to meet him.

The SC crew first took Little Alex to Academy Sports in Rock Hill where they outfitted him with $220 worth of hunting gear. Some of the money was donated, some of it came from the Sheriff's pocket.

Neither Alex could stop smiling the whole morning. They didn't see any deer Monday but the duo plans to hunt and fish until Wednesday, when "Little A" gets back on a plane to head home.

"It's just nice that we can get out here and show him a good time," Underwood said. "It brings tears to your eyes."

Wednesday afternoon, Little A boarded a plane to head home. His new pal Big A choked up when asked his thoughts on the boy leaving, check out the video portion of the story for his emotional reply.

