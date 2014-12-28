Three teens arrested after elderly woman attacked during home invasion

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say a three teens were arrested in connection to a home break-in where an elderly woman was attacked and her car stolen.

The woman's family told WBTV on Tuesday that she has a tough recovery ahead. Her bruises and stitches may heal, but they said she is emotionally upset.

Sylessa Ford, 17, Myron Bullock, 18, and an unnamed 14-year-old were all arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, kidnapping and breaking and entering.

The attack happened around 1 p.m. on Sunday in the 4200 block of Westcliff Drive. Police say they believe the teens broke into the woman's home with weapons and ransacked her house.

The woman's son and husband say the suspects covered her face with a bag, tied her to a chair and hit her with furniture. The family shared pictures of a broken television set and glass-top table, which they say were used in the attack.

Police said the trio then left the scene in the victim's car, an olive-green 2005 Nissan Altima. That car was recovered on Tuesday after a 13 and 14-year-old, who were not involved in the original incident, wrecked the vehicle.

After the attack, the woman was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries. WBTV is choosing not to identify her or her family because of the brutal assault. The family says she hasn't been able to sleep, and now feels unsafe in the home where she has lived the past two decades.

On Monday morning, detectives identified the 14-year-old, whose name has not been released, as one of the suspects and placed him under arrest.

Just a couple hours later, police said they had also arrested Ford and Bullock. Bullock was also arrested earlier this year for robbery and other lesser charges. Based on court records, those charges are still pending.

“It definitely shakes you up a bit,” says neighbor Pablo Robledo.

“It was just terrifying to see this happen to the neighbor you know right across from me,” said neighbor Susie Thomason.

Pablo Robledo is worried that more incidents like this will continue. He says a reported shooting took place less than a month before just several blocks away.

Robledo says police presence is an issue in his area. “I think it's pretty bad that all this has to happen and we can't even get a patrol car to come down the street once or twice a week.”

He believes that will help people in his neighborhood feel safe.

“It's not the best neighborhood to live in, but people still live here and we'd like to feel secure and with all this happening it's kind of hard to feel that way.”

