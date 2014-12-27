Landis officers among the thousands in New York to honor slain officers

Two members of the Landis Police Department are in New York, joining thousands of officers from across the country in paying tribute to the two NYPD officers who were ambushed and murdered.

Captain Roger Hosey and Officer Josh Barlow of the Landis Police Department joined an estimated 25,000 officers paying tribute to the memory of Officers Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu by attending the funeral for Ramos in New York.

"These officers were targeted simply because they wore blue and carried a badge," wrote Captain Hosey on the LPD Facebook page. "We are proud to stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in blue of the NYPD. Although it is a sad and solemn occasion, it is great to represent our department and the citizens of Landis."

Hosey and Barlow are attended the service at no cost to the town of Landis. The officers were able to fly on JetBlue, taking advantage of that airline's offer of free travel for officers traveling from all across to the US and Canada to attend the service. Lodging and other expenses are being paid by the officers.

The service for Ramos began just after 10 am Saturday morning with a prayer and the singing of the national anthem, according to CBS News. The service was held at Christ Tabernacle in Queens where Ramos once served as an altar boy.

Funeral arrangements for Liu have yet to be announced.