A circus of a time at the library; reading and Ringling Brothers - | WBTV Charlotte

A circus of a time at the library; reading and Ringling Brothers in Rowan

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - From Rowan Public LibraryKids, are you interested in reading some cool library books?  Are you interested in earning a circus ticket at the same time?  Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey and area libraries will be hosting some serious fun with Reading with Ringling Bros.!  All locations of Rowan Public Library will be participating in the program, starting now and running through February 1, 2015.

The reading program is easy and fun for kids to participate.  The best part is that kids can earn a Ringling Bros. circus ticket just by doing their library reading!  Children from ages 2-12 simply need to register in-person at any library branch or online at www.rowanpubliclibrary.org (select Reading with Ringling from home page).  Each participant will be given a Ringling Bros.Reward Club Report and bookmark. When all five book reports are submitted to library staff, a voucher is issued for a free children's circus ticket.  When all books are submitted and vouchers are available, participants will receive a call or e-mail.

Tickets will be given out at the Time Warner Cable Arena's box office in Charlotte on a first come, first served basis. Vouchers may be redeemed January 28th through February 1st but supplies are limited and vouchers cannot be honored if the show sells out.  Parents need to purchase one adult circus ticket to redeem the voucher. Adults are allowed up to three free children's tickets for every one adult ticket purchased.

Sign up today and get reading with Ringling Bros. and RPL! For more information, please call 704-216-8234.
Powered by Frankly