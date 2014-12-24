Four charged in violent home invasion in Salisbury

Four people, including two teens, have been charged in a violent home invasion that took place on Monday at the Zion Hills apartment

complex. According

to Salisbury Police, one of the alleged victims said that she heard a knock on her back door and recognized three of the four who were standing outside. One asked the woman if she wanted to buy crack, as she tried to shut the door, the four pushed their way inside.

Police say suspects stole a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun that belonged to the grandfather of one of the victims. He was held at gunpoint with the shotgun and hit over the head. The victim later refused medical treatment, according to police.

The woman was reportedly forced to lie on the ground. Both victims were told they would be killed if they moved from the floor, according to police.

Authorities say there were two children, a 3 year old and a 4 year-old at the apartment at the time of the incident.



A Verizon tablet and $900 in cash were stolen from the victims.



Police stopped the suspects not far from the Zion Hills. Police were in the area before the break-in and actually saw the four suspects, along with two others "exhibiting suspicious behavior" moments before the home invasion occurred, according to police.



Salisbury Police charged Kevin Antonio Smith, 16, of Standish Street, with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of stolen goods and felony drug possession. Smith lives in the same apartment complex as those who were robbed. He remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $150,000



At the time of his arrest, Smith was found to be carrying five rocks of crack cocaine.



Greg Pierre Martin, 23, of Lakewood Drive, was charged with two counts of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of larceny of a firearm. Martin was jailed under $150,000 bond.



Kimberly Yevette Fisher, 35, of Reed Street in Concord, was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon. She has since been released on $5000 bond.



Rayquan Malik Wilson, 18, of the 100 block of Clancy Street, was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor assault on a minor and two counts of felony possession of stolen goods. Wilson was jailed under a $175,000 secured bond.

