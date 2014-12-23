Salisbury Police, Gerry Wood team up for annual bike giveaway

Despite the gloomy weather, the Salisbury Police Department and Gerry Wood auto dealerships are teaming up for the 13th year to brighten Christmas for children in need.

On Tuesday morning officers will load up more than one hundred brand new bikes and distribute them to families across the city.

Gerry Wood purchased each of the bikes, along with helmets for the kids.

In past years WBTV has gone along to see the bikes being delivered. Most of the time the children are completely surprised and thrilled when they see the officer wheeling the bike up to the front door.

For the parents, it's a chance for their children to have a wonderful gift that they may not have been able to provide.

Families are chosen through a selection process. Parents fill out forms requesting the bikes and must meet certain qualifications to be eligible.