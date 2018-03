Are you looking for a new car for the first time ever? If you’re a first time car buyer , you may be looking for a stylish and reliable car on a budget. Luckily, we have a ton of great options, including new Toyota and Scion cars in N Charlotte, that are fit for the first time car buyer! After all, our new Toyota and Scion cars are known for the amazing value they offer at an affordable price! With so many options to choose from at Toyota Scion of N Charlotte, you’re sure to find exactly what you’re looking for!

Find a new Scion in N Charlotte for a first time car buyer





Your first time shopping for a car can be a little overwhelming. With so many options to choose from, how do you know which one you should drive? We know that young drivers want a car that’s going to stand out from the crowd, but also offers practicality. Plus, we know a first time car buyer is usually on a tight budget! We have a variety of Scion cars near Charlotte that fit this description, including:



Scion iQ: If you’re a young professional in the city who’s also a first time car buyer, you’re going to want the N Charlotte Scion iQ ! This new Scion is perfect for driving around the city with its compact size, and it’s extremely fuel-efficient with a fuel economy rating of 40 mpg combined!



Scion FR-S: Just because you’re a first time car buyer doesn’t mean you have to get a boring ride! The 2015 Scion FR-S in N Charlotte is a great sports car for new drivers. It offers incredible performance with great safety features (which might put your parent’s mind at ease)! It’s also one of the most affordable sports cars on the market with a starting MSRP of just $25,470!

Scion xB: Another great option for the first time car buyer is the Scion xB! This new Scion in N Charlotte has a funky exterior design that makes it hard to blend in. It’s also extremely versatile with all of the space it has to offer inside! It’s perfect for the active driver, as you can fit anything you need in the back to take on adventures with you!



New Toyota are great options to new drivers!

Our Scion cars aren’t the only great options available on our lot – we also offer new Toyota in N Charlotte for the first time car buyer! Our Toyota cars are known for their reliability and value! Some of the options you may want to take home include:





The 2015 Toyota Corolla if you want a compact sporty sedan



The 2015 Toyota Yaris if you want a versatile hatchback



The 2015 Toyota RAV4 if you want a fuel-efficient compact SUV



The 2015 Toyota Tacoma if you’re looking for a cheap truck





