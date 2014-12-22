Chief Collins announces promotions at Police Department

Casper Sides Stallings

From Salisbury Police Chief Rory Collins: As a result of vacancies within the leadership ranks of the Salisbury Police Department, I am pleased to announce the following recent promotions:



Brian Stallings is promoted to the rank of Captain and will serve as the department's Patrol Operations Division Commander. Captain Stallings joined the department in 1996 and has served as a Patrol Officer, Criminal Investigator, Victim Advocate, Sergeant of Criminal Investigations, and Lieutenant of Criminal Investigations. Captain Stallings holds two Bachelor of Arts Degrees and a Master's Degree, all from Pfeiffer University. Captain Stallings served as the department's “Veteran Officer of the Year” for 2014 and is also a graduate of the City Manager's Leadership Academy. Stallings has also earned the Advanced Law Enforcement Certification from the North Carolina Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission.



Todd Sides is promoted to the rank of Lieutenant and will serve as the department's Criminal Investigations Unit Commander. Lieutenant Sides joined the department in 2000 and has served as a Patrol Officer, Narcotics Investigator, Criminal Investigator, and Sergeant of Criminal Investigations. Lieutenant Sides holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Appalachian State University and has also earned his Advanced Law Enforcement Certification from the North Carolina Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission.



Bandon Casper is promoted to the rank of Sergeant and will be assigned to supervise a patrol team. Sergeant Casper joined the department in 2006 and has served as a Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, and Corporal of a patrol team. Sergeant Casper was honored as the department's “Officer of the Month” for June 2013 and May 2014.



In their previous roles, each of these supervisors has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and abilities and I am confident that the Salisbury Police Department, as well as the citizens we serve, will benefit from their efforts at these advanced levels.