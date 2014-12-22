Traffic pattern change at Park Avenue and MLK, Jr., Avenue - | WBTV Charlotte

Traffic pattern change at Park Avenue and MLK, Jr., Avenue

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury Engineering Department alerts drivers to a change in the driving pattern at one of the busiest intersections.

The intersection of Park Avenue and North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue is now an all-way stop. MLK has always been a stop, but the City Council approved a recommendation from the Engineering Department to add a stop for drivers on Park Avenue. 


Drivers will notice advance warning signs on Park Avenue and temporary warning flags above the stop signs to draw attention to the change.

