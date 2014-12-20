Boston fugitive busted in Spencer, but not without a struggle

A wanted fugitive from Boston was captured in Spencer on Friday, but it wasn't an easy apprehension for police.

Investigators from Spencer told WBTV that the agency received a tip from US Marshals that Jacob Kendrick was in Spencer, and that he was wanted as a fugitive for escaping from police in Boston, MA.

It is believed that Kendrick was wanted for an armed robbery.

Spencer Police spotted Kendrick on S. Salisbury Avenue near King's Convenience store around 11:00 am on Friday. The Rowan Sheriff's Office provided assistance to Spencer Police in making the arrest.

Kendrick was taken into custody but when he was placed in the back of a Spencer patrol car, he became violent and kicked out one of the windows.

Kendrick was taken to jail in Rowan County where he will be held under he is returned to the Boston area. Kendrick is charged with being a fugitive, resisting police, and injury to property. He is being held under $102,500 bond.