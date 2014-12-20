Recipe: Foie Gras Ravioli, Smoked Duck Consomme, Root Vegetable Confetti

Chef Jamie Lynch of 5Church stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to share a recipe and promote this restaurant's New Year's Bash.

For more information visit, 5church.com

Foie Gras Ravioli, Smoked Duck Consomme, Root Vegetable Confetti

3 each foie gras Ravioli

1/2 Cup Smoked duck Consomme

1/2 Tablespoon root vegetables

Foie Gras Ravioli

1.5 oz foie gras torchon

2 12inch pasta sheets ( rolled to setting 6 on pasta machine)

1 egg whipped ( for egg wash )

Smoked Duck Consomme

1 gallon. Duck Stock

1- 8 ounce duck leg, deboned and lightly smoked ( fat removed )

4 each egg whites whipped

1 small carrot, juilienne

1 celery stalk, juilienne

1 shallot, julienne

1 Tablespoon tamato paste

sat and pepper to taste

Place the duck stock in a tall sauce pot. Chop the duck breast very fine or pulse in a food processor. Combine the whipped egg, smoked duck meat, juilienne vegetables and tomato paste in mixing bowl and season with salt and pepper . Whisk the duck mixture into the duck stock and turn the heat to a medium high flame. As the stock heats a "raft" will form at the top stock. Create a small