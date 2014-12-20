Tips to stay healthy at holiday cocktail parties

Holiday cocktail parties are a great way to celebrate the season with friends and family, but if you're trying to lose weight, or maintain your weight loss, it can be overwhelming to navigate your way around an hors d'oeuvres table.

Lori Pratt from Weight Watchers stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to go over three simple tips to help you stay in control and demonstrate two healthy cocktail party food recipes.

Now let's go over our tips:

Be inquisitive: If you're not sure of how healthy or unhealthy a food might be, ask the host. A simple 'That looks wonderful — what's in it?' is plenty. If it sounds like it might be laden with fat and calories, move on to the next option. Or maybe indulge in just one. That's the great thing about cocktail parties! Most of the foods are already portioned so you can indulge a bit more.

Arrive satisfied: Fill up on a high-fiber snack before a party so that you don't eat more than you planned. Try a fruit salad or some carrots and bean dip. After all, empty stomachs sometimes result in overfull plates.

Help out: Play assistant chef and volunteer to make some healthy snacks. Today, I'm going to show you how to make a savory dish and a sweet one that will have guests in awe that they are low-fat and low-calorie.

Recipes:

Shrimp and Avocado Appetizers: This is a fresh take on your standard Shrimp Cocktail. It's loaded with healthy ingredients like radishes, avocado and cucumber, and one serving is only 55 calories or 1 PPV!

Ingredients:

¼ c reduced-calorie mayonnaise

1 tsp prepared wasabi paste

½ tsp soy sauce

½ large, seedless cucumber, cut into 24 ¼-inch thick slices

½ medium avocado, quartered and cut into 24 slices

8 oz cooked shrimp (about 24 small), peeled and deveined

2 large, fresh radishes, julienned

¼ c mint leaves, for garnish

Instructions:

For Wasabi Mayonnaise: In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, wasabi paste and soy sauce until smooth. NOTE: If you can't find wasabi paste, substitute wasabi powder.

Place cucumber slices on a serving platter.

Spread each with ½ tsp of wasabi mayonnaise.

Place a slice of avocado on top and then top each with a shrimp.

Top each with julienned radish and a mint leaf.

Per serving (2 appetizers): 55 cal, 3g total fat, 1 g sat fat, 230 mg sod, 2 g total carb, 0 g sugar, 1 g fib, 5 g prot. PPV: 1

Here we have the perfect dessert for a cocktail party. These Chocolate-Espresso Mousse Shots are decadent, perfectly portioned and only 54 calories, or 1 PPV, a serving.

Ingredients:

2 tsp instant espresso

1 Tbsp hot water

1 package fat-free, sugar-free instant chocolate pudding and pie filling mix (1.4 oz)

1 ½ c fat-free skim milk

1 ½ c fat-free whipped topping, divided

16 chocolate wafers, lightly broken

In a small bowl, combine espresso and water until dissolved; let cool to room temperature.

In another bowl, whisk together pudding mix and skim milk until well combined; whisk in espresso mixture and then fold in ½ c whipped topping.

Line up 16 shot glasses and spoon 1 Tbsp pudding in each one; top each with 1 ½ tsp cookie pieces, 1 ½ Tbsp pudding and 1 more teaspoon cookie pieces.

Garnish each with 1 Tbsp whipped topping before serving. Yields 1 shot glass per serving.

Per serving (1 shot): 54 cal, 1 g total fat, 0 g sat fat, 133 mg sod, 10 g total carb, 3 g sugar, 0 g fib, 1 g prot. PPV: 1