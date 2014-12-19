Sheriff: member of "Crips" gang arrested in Rowan on weapons and drug charges

A member of the notorious "Crips: gang was arrested in Rowan County on Thursday, according to a press release provided to WBTV by the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

Cameron Jamar Neely, described by investigators as,a known Crips gang member, with multiple felony convictions for crimes of violence, was arrested by federal, state and local authorities in Rowan County on firearm charges.



In October 2014, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office received information that Neely, 27, a resident of 780 Corriher Gravel Road, was possessing and selling firearms and extended capacity magazines.



The Sheriff's Office, with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), United States Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), High Point Police Department, and the Salisbury Police Department, began conducting surveillance of Neely and determined that he was in possession of firearms on October 22, 2014, October 30, 2014, and December 4, 2014.



On December 18, the Sheriff's Office with assistance from other agencies executed a search warrant at the residence, after arresting Neely in a traffic stop on US Highway 29.

Investigators located a .45 handgun, magazines and a variety of ammunition inside the residence. Investigators also located numerous bags of fake crack cocaine, which are frequently used by drug traffickers to sell to unsuspecting drug customers.



Neely was charged with four counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, one count of transportation of a weapon of mass destruction, and one count of selling a weapon of mass destruction. Neely was placed under a $500,000 secured bond.



Neely has previous felony convictions in Davidson and Rowan counties for assault with intent to kill, assault inflicting serious injury, common law robbery, and larceny.



