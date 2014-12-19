Man wanted for robbing Rockwell CVS of prescription drugs

A man robbed a Rockwell CVS of prescription drugs on Thursday night, according to police.

Officials say the man went into the store on Highway 52 around 8:00 p.m., displayed a black handgun, and demanded the pharmacist give him prescription medications.

The man got the drugs and ran from the store, carrying the items in a white plastic bag.

Police describe the robber as a white man in his 20's or 30's who is 6" tall and weighs around 190 lbs. He was last seen wearing a brown baseball hat, a Woodland camo hunting jacket with a black hoodie underneath, Woodland camo pants, and dark brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockwell Police Department at 704-279-3420.

