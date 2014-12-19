Press release: Salisbury joins Next Century Cities to support Fibrant

Today, Mayor Paul Woodson announced Salisbury has joined Next Century Cities, a bipartisan, city-to-city initiative dedicated to ensuring the availability of next-generation broadband Internet for all communities.



Mayor Woodson shared “Salisbury is one of only two gigabit cities in North Carolina. Through Fibrant we offer a true city-wide fiber optic network to our 33,000 citizens. We're proud to be a leader in broadband technology because this technology is an essential element of our foundation for jobs and growth in the future.” He continued, “Joining Next Century Cities will allow us to communicate with other cities across the United States who have similar perspectives. We believe that sharing information will advance our knowledge to maximize the potential benefits our fiber optic network can provide to our businesses and citizens. Salisbury is excited to be a member city.”



Director of Broadband Kent Winrich added “Partnering with other Next Century Cities will help Salisbury maintain their leadership in broadband technologies that is demanded by business and residents for today's media rich environment.”



“Next Century Cities welcomes Salisbury, the latest community to join us in support of high-speed Internet” said Deb Socia, Executive Director of Next Century Cities. “We encourage all cities who are interested in recognizing the benefits of these investments to business, schools, government, and more to join this initiative.”



To date, 50 cities and their elected leaders have joined Next Century Cities in recognition of the importance of leveraging gigabit-level Internet to attract new businesses and create jobs, improve health care and education, and connect residents to new opportunities. Next Century Cities will support communities and their elected leaders across the country as they seek to ensure that all have access to fast, affordable, and reliable Internet.