Woman charged with child abuse after strange behavior towards police and EMS workers

A Salisbury woman was charged with child abuse while she was at the hospital Thursday morning.

The bizarre incident was detailed in a Salisbury police report. In that report it states that Sunnie Amanda Stamper, 24, locked herself out of her home late Wednesday night. She then called someone to come to the house and let her inside.

While waiting, Stamper became angry and put her hand through the glass on the back door. Someone called police and an officer arrived a short time later, noting in the report that Stamper smelled strongly of alcohol.

Once inside the house, Stamper's behavior was erratic, changing from calm to combative and back again, according to the report.

Rowan EMS was called after Stamper fell on the floor and could not get up.

Stamper's two children, ages 2 and 5, were in the home at the time.

Police say Stamper refused to listen to their orders and screamed at them, and that one moment she refused to cooperate with EMS workers, then followed their instructions.

Stamper was taken to the hospital and then charged with two counts of child abuse. She was jailed under $1000 bond.

Captain Sheila Lingle told WBTV the charges came about since the children were in the home at the time of the incident.

The children were in the care of other family members, and the Department of Social Services was contacted.