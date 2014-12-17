Rowan Sheriff adds one, subtracts one from most Wanted list

Rowan Sheriff Kevin Auten made an update to the Sheriff's Most Wanted list on Wednesday.

Jonathan Elisha Ijames, who was on the list, was captured in Mississippi and is now awaiting exextraditiono Rowan County. Ijames made the list in December of last year for his involvement in several break ins in western Rowan, as well as safecracking and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Amanda Sue Roach has now been added to the list.

Roach is a 22 year old white female, and is wanted on charges of financial card theft and financial card fraud. Roach was last known to be in the Rockwell and Granite Quarry area of Rowan County.

Anyone with information on Roach is asked to contact Detective Travis Allen (704) 216-8715 or Lt. Chad Moose (704) 216-8687.