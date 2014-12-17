Former officer makes Christmas donation to Rowan County Sheriff's Office

Talk about making the season bright! A former Charlotte police officer who lives in Rowan County did just that for every deputy at the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

Donnie Pressley bought special tactical flashlights and made sure every deputy on patrol, and working in the detention center, had one to use. Pressley is also known for occasional appearances on the John Boy & Bill radio show.

The flashlights were distributed this week to approximately 180 staff members at the sheriff's office.

