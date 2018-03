For that reason, we are comparing the 2015 Toyota Prius c to the Toyota Prius v, in hopes that you are able to choose which of these Toyota hybrids best fits your needs.

When you’re in the market for a new Toyota hybrid in N Charlotte , you might be a little overwhelmed with the different selections we have available. If you don’t know what your needs are, choosing a vehicle becomes a bit confusing! Here at our Toyota dealership, we want you to be able to make the best option when it comes to buying your new Toyota! After all, a new vehicle is a huge investment and you should enjoy that investment!For that reason, we are comparing the 2015 Toyota Prius c to the Toyota Prius v, in hopes that you are able to choose which of these Toyota hybrids best fits your needs.

Get to know the 2015 Toyota Prius c in N Charlotte





If you need a sleek and compact Toyota hybrid as your ride, look no further than the 2015 Toyota Prius c in N Charlotte! This popular hybrid is on the smaller side, which makes it perfect if you live in an urban environment in which parking is limited! You’ll be able to squeeze into any tight spot easily with this Toyota!While this new Toyota may be on the small side, it does have enough space for up to five passengers. It also offers 17.1 cubic feet of cargo space, to make traveling a breeze! Speaking of traveling, the fuel economy given by this N Charlotte Toyota hybrid is unsurpassed! The Toyota Prius c gives 53 mpg in the city and 46 mpg on the highway, helping you save when you go to fuel up!This N Charlotte Toyota hybrid should be your top choice if you live in an area like a metro city, where space is limited. This new Toyota is also perfect for those who need to save money on gas!

Why choose the N Charlotte Toyota Prius v?







The N Charlotte Toyota Prius v , on the other hand, is better suited for families! This Toyota hybrid is larger than its siblings, making it extremely family-friendly. Check out what makes this new Toyota hybrid the perfect choice for those with families:

First of all, it offers a TON of cargo space! When you choose this ride, you’ll get 34.3 cubic feet to store cargo! Did you know that this is more than most compact SUVs on the market?



Not only will you get plenty of storage space, but five people can comfortably in this ride! Your kiddos will love the ample room in the back and won’t complain of their sibling being too close to them!



Safety is paramount when you choose this hybrid car – you’ll get the Toyota Star Safety System as well as a backup camera. Staying safe is easy when driving this ride!





As you can see, both of these hybrid cars have so much to offer! All you have to do is choose the one that fits your needs!Come check out these N Charlotte Toyota hybrids at 13429 Statesville Road. You can give us a call at 888-883-3797 if you have any questions!