Salisbury has recycling plan for holiday season

The City of Salisbury Public Services Department is already receiving questions about recycling pick-up during the upcoming holidays.

The best rule of thumb – the City picks up recyclable materials every day except Christmas day, based on a rotating blue/green schedule. Everyone in the City will have their recyclables picked up every other week during the year.

If you don't know if you live in a blue or green neighborhood, the easy-to-read color map and the full calendar through next summer is available on the City's website at www.salisburync.gov/RecyclingCalendar . We suggest you print it out and hang it on your refrigerator so it is always handy.

And don't forget, all that gift wrapping and cardboard (everything but styrofoam) is recyclable and we pick up your trees at the curb after the holidays too.