"Cavaliers Care" event this Saturday at North Rowan High

A special event is taking place this Saturday at North Rowan High School that should make Christmas bright for families in need.

"Cavaliers Care" is an outreach of the school's Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Student Government Association, and Hearts with Hands Disaster Relief organization, led by Dr. Greg Lentz.

The event is open to all families in the North district. There will be games, food, music, and toys. Families who fill out a special form will be given a free lunch, free grocery box, and free Christmas presents.

According to a video on the Greg Lentz Ministries web site, more than 400 families have already registered for the event.

"What we're going to be able to do on Saturday is we're going to be able to feed everyone lunch that comes," Lentz said in a video message. "Plus we're going to give out food boxes from Hearts with Hands to be a blessing to them, especially during this Christmas season."

Hearts with Hands is based in Asheville. For more information on the organization, contact 1-855-435-7494.

The event is from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm.