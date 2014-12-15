Rowan Sheriff warns of scam involving calls from person claiming to be with RCSO

Last week we warned you about a scam that was running through Rowan and surrounding counties involving calls from someone claiming to be with the IRS and threatening to have people arrested for not paying enough taxes.

Now there's a new scam and this time the caller claims to be a deputy with the Rowan Sheriff's Office, and is even using names of legitimate investigators.

On Monday afternoon the Rowan County Sheriff's Office received a call from a concerned citizen saying they received a phone call from a person who identified himself as Sgt. Myers with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office Warrant Division.

He told the citizen that there had been a bench warrant issued against them for failure to report to court. The person identifying himself as Sgt. Myers stated that the citizen needed to go to Walgreens and obtain a “money card” for $497.00.

The caller, who was portraying themselves as a law enforcement officer, would then instruct the citizen how to pay the bench warrant.

The citizen was instructed that once they obtained the money card, they could call the number provided and ask to speak with either Sgt. Myers, Sgt. Williams, Lt. Goodman, or Lt. St. Clair.

All of the names listed are in fact law enforcement officers at the Rowan County Sheriff's Office, but the person attempting this scam is not associated with the Rowan County Sheriff's Office.

While the Sheriff's Office may contact persons by phone to serve subpoenas, or inform persons of an outstanding criminal paper, the Sheriff's Office never requests a person to obtain a prepaid card to be used in a criminal proceeding.

Captain Wyrick, of the Rowan County Sheriff's Office called the provided number. The person that answered the phone answered as the Rowan County Sheriffs Office Warrant Division.

Captain Wyrick asked who he was speaking with, and the person who answered the call replied "Myers." Captain Wyrick asked "which Myers?" The person identified himself as Sgt. Kevin Myers. At that point, the person was informed that they were speaking with Capt. Wyrick, of the RCSO, and informed that they were committing a fraud.

The person on the line quickly hung up.

Both the Rowan County Sheriff's Office and the SBI are investigating this crime. Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Sheriff's Office, and ask for Lt. Chad Moose or Sgt. Jason Owens at 704-216-8700.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.