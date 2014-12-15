Several guns stolen from Gold Hill home

Someone broke into a home in Gold Hill and carried away several guns, according to a report from the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

The break in happened last Wednesday at a home in the 12000 block of Stokes Ferry road in eastern Rowan County.

Four guns were taken, including a double barreled shotgun valued at $600, two Winchester .22 cal. semi automatic rifles valued at $500, and a single barrel shotgun valued at $150.

Other items taken included a Kindle and iPad, a drill and sawzall. The total value of the items taken was $2800.

There was also damage to a door estimated at $600.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.