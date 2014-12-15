Salisbury home heavily damaged in overnight fire

A house on the corner of First Street and C Street in Salisbury was heavily damaged by fire Monday morning.

The first call came in just after 1:00 am. Neighbors told WBTV that flames had engulfed the back side of the house located at 1802 First Street.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross was called to assist two people who were displaced as a result of the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.