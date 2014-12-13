Literacy benefit to feature well known sports figures

Sports Illustrated cover subject and former Clemson football hero Perry Tuttle and former Washington Redskin Reynaldo Wynn are among the guests appearing at a literacy benefit on Saturday night in Salisbury.

The inaugural Holiday mixer takes place between 6-9 at the Rowan Museum, sponsored by the Tsunami Literacy Development program.

"We want to procure funds so that we can educate children," Chris Sifford told WBTV. It's a great idea, but there is also a need so that children have a fighting chance in society. If you can't read, you're going to make bad decisions."

The event includes a silent auction with dozens of items from local businesses, as well as Salisbury;s own NBA star Bobby Jackson, former Livingstone College and NFL player Ben Coates, and Joe Gibbs Racing.