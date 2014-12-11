Kannapolis native Miss United States shares Miss World competition experience

We've been keeping up with the adventures of Miss United States over the last few weeks. Elizabeth Safrit is from Kannapolis, and is now in London with her family for the Miss World competition.

Elizabeth is the daughter of Lynne and Walter Safrit of Kannapolis.

We asked Elizabeth if she would mind sending a little note to the folks back home, and she graciously agreed, providing several pictures and a personal note written late Thursday night, London time.



We hope you enjoy her words and pictures, and like us, you're wishing her all the best in the competition!

Greetings from London! I am so excited to be here representing not only the best country in the world – but also my home state of North Carolina! I have been working hard these last few months preparing for this competition, and it has been one of the most unique and rewarding experiences of my life.

From training for physical fitness, to working on my Beauty with a Purpose Project with the organization Save the Children, to practicing ballet and practicing my interview and communication skills, this is a competition that really does seek to acknowledge the well-rounded young woman.

I am proud to say that I have made it into the Top Five in both talent as well as multi-media competition. And I made it to the finals of the sports competition as well. But what I would really like to share is that it truly did take a team of people helping and working together to make my dream of competing in Miss World a reality.

From my coaches and trainers, to my wonderful sponsors, to my family and friends, and to each of my supporters who have offered words of encouragement on my fan page or through notes and texts, I would like to say a sincere and heartfelt thank you. Your support has meant the world to me!

Thank you again – and GO United States! See you on Sunday at the Miss World Competition – hope you will tune in and watch!