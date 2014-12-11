Fire damages house on Hallmark Circle; couple left homeless

A young couple is homeless after fire destroyed their log cabin on Hallmark Circle on Thursday evening.

Rowan County Fire Marshal Deborah Horne told WBTV that it appeared the fire started in or near a wood fired water heater. The homeowner had put wood into the heater about an hour before the fire was discovered.

The first call to 911 was made just before 5:00 pm. The homeowner told dispatchers that he tried to put the fire out with a garden hose but was not successful.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Several fire departments, along with the Rowan Rescue Squad were at the scene of the fire. Horne praised the Locke Fire Department particularly for keeping water on the log cabin that is right next to the structure that was burning, thereby preventing the fire from spreading to the larger home.