14 Puppies found abandoned on Charlotte roadside

A good samaritan is credited with saving the lives of 14 puppies who were left on the side of Arrowood Road in a box.



Shelly Moore, the President of the Humane Society of Charlotte says the woman brought the puppies in with the hopes they could be saved and eventually adopted to good homes. "These puppies would not have survived if she had not brought them to us," Moore said.

The puppies are now in the care of volunteers but they require round-the-clock care and feeding.

The Humane Society is asking for help from the public with donations to keep the puppies healthy until they're available for adoption.

For more information on how you can help, check out the Humane Society of Charlotte's facebook page, here.

