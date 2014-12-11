Troopers: 1 person ejected from vehicle in Monroe wreck

One person was ejected from a vehicle during an accident just south of Monroe Thursday.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Old Pageland-Monroe Road near Mountain Springs Road.

Troopers confirmed that one person was thrown from a vehicle, but did not give details about that person's condition.

Officials have not said what may have caused the crash or if any injuries were reported.

