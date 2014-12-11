Two sex offenders face new charges

The stepped up effort on the part of the Rowan Sheriff's Office to keep track of registered sex offenders in Rowan County has resulted in more charges for two sex offenders accused of violating the law they must follow as part of that registration.

Grover Todd Sartain, 40, of Crystal Creek Drive in China Grove was charged on Thursday with failing to register. Sartain was convicted in 1996 of taking indecent liberties with a minor.

Joshua Eugene Doby was charged for having a page on a social media site. Sex offenders are forbidden to have such accounts on social media. Doby was convicted in 2013 on two counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor and solicitation of a child by computer to commit and unlawful sexual act.