South Charlotte bank robbed at gunpoint

Police say they need help finding the person who robbed the BB&T Bank at gunpoint Thursday morning.

Around 10 a.m., police say an armed man robbed the BB&T Bank on Conlan Circle in the Ballantyne area.

According to police, the man demanded money from a bank employee. Once the money was handed over, he ran away.

The man is described as being in his 40's, around 5'8" to 5'10", thin build, and was last seen wearing blue scrubs and a black knit cap.

Officials say no one was hurt, but did not say how much money the robber got away with.

Anyone with information on this case or the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

