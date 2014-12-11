Chris Larson

Hometown: Boone, NC

Family: Chris and his wife Meliss (that is the correct spelling) Garramone live in Charlotte. Chris' father and brothers still live in Boone.

Education: Parkway Elementary School, Deep Gap NC

Watauga High School, Boone NC

Appalachian State University and Mississippi State University

Career: Chris' first on-air job was right here at WBTV. He anchored overnight cut-ins on Friday and Saturday nights during his final semester at Appalachian. Chris then spent 8 years in Charleston, SC as anchor/reporter and meteorologist before heading to the left coast. Chris spent the next three years working for Heavenly Mountain Resort in Lake Tahoe (California and Nevada). He hosted the Emmy Award-winning “Another Heavenly Morning” and worked as a marketing manager for Vail Resorts. Chris then had a ten-year tenure as chief meteorologist for KOLO-TV in Reno, NV before moving back to Boone to be closer to his father.

Honors: A member of both the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association. Chris hold the AMS Seal of Approval and was awarded the seal in 2005. Chris has also been a part of Emmy-winning team efforts in both Reno and Charleston. He was awarded best weather segment by the RTNDAC while in Reno. (Radio & Television News Directors)

Hobbies: Skiing! Powder Days! Blue Bird Days! Any day on skis… and cooking breakfast for the gang in Tahoe.

Favorite Sports Teams: Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Denver Broncos (Meliss is from Denver) and any and all college basketball games.

Favorite Food: Yes! Loves to cook… makes mean biscuits and gravy.