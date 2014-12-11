Gastonia house fire started while 2 were asleep inside

A fire ripped through a Gastonia home Thursday morning while two people were asleep inside.

Fire officials say two people were asleep inside the W. Airline Ave. home when the fire started. The fire alarm woke them up and were able to get out of the house safely, and without injury.

Officials say the fire broke out around 8:50 a.m. in the 900 block of W. Airline Ave.

According to the Gastonia Fire Department, the fire started in the front of the house. The fire spread quickly through the wood framed home and engulfed most of the house.

Gastonia fire officials say it took 25 firefighters about 30 minutes to get the blaze under control.

Officials have not released the cause of the fire.

