Kannapolis to "top out" new building on Thursday

The City of Kannapolis will hold a Topping Out Ceremony for the new City Hall * Police Headquarters from 11:30- 12 noon on December 11. The ceremony will be held at the site of the new facility located at 401 Laureate Way in downtown Kannapolis.



The Topping Out Ceremony will feature placement of the final piece of iron infrastructure with a lighted Christmas Tree.



As part of the ceremony the Mayor and students from Kannapolis City and Cabarrus County Schools will unveil a Civic Education Art Wall. Students from the two school systems have painted scenes depicting the work City employees will do in the new building. Following the ceremony the paintings will be transformed into a fence which will surround a portion of the construction site.



Students from Forest Park, Fred Wilson, Jackson Park, Shady Brook, Woodrow Wilson, Boger, Kannapolis Intermediate, Kannapolis Middle, AL Brown, Northwest Cabarrus High and Robinson High Schools participated in the project.



The new City Hall * Police Headquarters is expected to open in November 2015. In addition to the Police Department the facility will house the Planning/Community Development, Customer Service, Finance, Administration, Human Resources, Technology, Fire Administration, Legal and Parks & Recreation Departments. This will be the first time in the City's history that all departments will have be in one location. Since incorporating in 1984 the City has rented space for its departments and currently spends over $275,000 annually on leases.



The new City Hall is a three story brick facility with 106,000 square feet – 24% of which will be available for the public to rent. The public meeting space will be used for a variety of rental purposes such as conferences, conventions, meetings and events. There is also additional space for smaller conference rooms, a possible business incubator and growth of city staff over the next 50 years.

