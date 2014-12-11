Miss United States hoping to overcome the odds to win Miss World

Kannapolis native and Miss United States Elizabeth Safrit is hoping to beat the odds and take the title of Miss World in the competition going on now in London.

On Wednesday the organization putting on the competition released the "odds" for the contestants. In a press release sent to WBTV, it shows Safrit with odds of 14-1, and making Miss South Africa the early favorite at 2-1, and Miss China the long shot.



"The United States has won the pageant three times, most recently in 2010, and with this year's entry Elizabeth Safrit at 14-1, they could be set for their fourth title," the release states.



With no offense to Miss South Africa or any of the other worthy contestants, we're pulling for Elizabeth!



The Miss World Pageant 2014 EW 1/5 - 1,2,3



Miss South Africa - Rolene Strauss 2/1



Miss Russia - Anastasia Kostenko 8/1



Miss Australia - Courtney Thorpe 10/1



Miss India - Koyal Rana 10/1



Miss France - Flora Coquerel 12/1



Miss Brazil - Julia Gama 14/1



Miss Hungary - Edina Kulcsár 14/1



Miss USA - Elizabeth Safrit 14/1



Miss Mexico - Daniela Álvarez 16/1



Miss Germany - Egzonita Ala 20/1



Miss Lithuania - Agne Kavaliauskaite 20/1



Miss Montenegro - Nataša Novakovic 20/1



Miss Netherlands - Tatjana Maul 20/1



Miss Argentina - Yoana Del Carmen Don Marozzi 25/1



Miss Austria - Julia Furdea 25/1



Miss Colombia - Leandra García 25/1



Miss England - Carina Tyrrell 25/1



Miss Guyana - Rafieya Husain 25/1



Miss Iceland - Tanja Ýr Ástþórsdóttir 25/1



Miss Indonesia - Maria Sastrayu 25/1



Miss Turkey - Amine Gülse 25/1



Miss China PR - Du Yang 33/1 BAR



