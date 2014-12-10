No one cited in Cam Newton crash

Police will not charge either driver in the Tuesday crash involving Carolina Panthers' quarterback Cam Newton.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Nester Pellot Jr. was driving the car that collided with Newton's truck Tuesday afternoon.

The police report states that both vehicles were driving the speed limit at the time of impact.

Pellot told police he did not see Newton's truck driving towards S. Church Street, so he started crossing the road from W. Hill Street. That is when he collided with Newton's truck.

Pellot says he tried to maneuver his car to avoid the crash, but couldn't. Cam Newton's truck rolled, but the police report was not specific about how many times the truck rolled.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, but have since been discharged.

According to the Panthers, "Newton has soreness but is in good spirits, he's excited to be discharged and begin recuperating with family."

