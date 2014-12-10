Man warns clerk not to be hero; walks out with $10,000 worth of jewelry from Kmart

The man did not show any kind of weapon, but his spoken warning to the clerk at the Salisbury Kmart and the way he put his hand in his pocket was enough to convince her that he might be armed.

According to a Salisbury police report, a man walked out of the Kmart with two rings worth a total of $10,000 on Tuesday. It happened just before 7:00 pm at a time when the store was "full of shoppers."

Investigators say the man initially walked in and went to the jewelry counter carrying a Kmart sale paper in his hand. He spent some time with one clerk looking at different rings. At some point that clerk went on break, so another worker started to help the man.

The second clerk told police that she immediately noticed that the man smelled strongly of alcohol.

After looking at rings for a few minutes, the man held two of the most expensive rings in his hand. One was worth $8000, the other had a value of $2000, according to the report.

The man then put one hand in his pocket and told the clerk "don't be a hero." He then turned and walked out of the store.

The man is described as black, about 6' tall, wearing all dark clothes. The man is believed to be in his late 50's or 60's.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.