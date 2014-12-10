'Man in black' busted for resisting police, other charges

Drivers on S. Main Street in Salisbury called 911 to report they were having a hard time seeing an object that was in the road early Wednesday morning.

It turns out the object was a man dressed all in black walking in the dark in the middle of the street.

When Salisbury police officer J. P. Hartman responded to the call just after 1:20 am, he even noted that he didn't see Denver Eugene Parton, Jr. until he was nearly on top of him.

According to the police report, when the officer approached Parton, Parton informed him that he wouldn't speak with a Salisbury police officer, apparently believing that the officer had no jurisdiction.

"If you aren't from the county, you don't need to speak to me," Parton allegedly claimed. The 2900 block of S. Main Street is within the city limits, Parton was told.

Parton became belligerent and turned to walk away from the officer. He yelled and resisted arrest, according to the report. When he was placed in the police car he began kicking at the door.

Parton was charged with resisting police, carrying a concealed knife, and being intoxicated and disruptive. He was jailed under $1500 bond.