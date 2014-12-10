20 displaced in southwest Charlotte apartment fire

Food accidentally left cooking in a kitchen caused a fire that displaced 20 people at a southwest Charlotte apartment on Tuesday evening.

No one was injured in the fire at the Oak Park apartments at 8615 Nations Ford Road. Fire officials say food left unattended cooking on the stove is the number one cause of residential fires.

Damages are estimated to be $65,000. The American Red Cross are assisting those displaced.

