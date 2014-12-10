Don't fall for it; the IRS is not coming to your house to arrest you

In spite of all the warnings and media attention that such scams have gotten, many residents continue to send money or give private financial information to scam artists who call them on the phone and make threats.In Rowan and several surrounding counties over the last few weeks, the calls have increased in frequency.Captain John Sifford of the Rowan Sheriff's Office told WBTV about one call in which an elderly woman was told that she had made a mistake on her most recent tax return, and that if she did not produce $4000, she would be arrested within the hour.Typically the caller will tell the victim to go to a drug store or similar location and told to purchase gift cards in the amount requested and send them to the caller, or direct the funds to the caller.Two weeks ago one woman told investigators that when she told the caller that she did not have a car, the caller offered to call a cab and have it pick her up to take her to the store and back.WBTV contacted the IRS about the scam, and found out that it is a nationwide problem. The following is a statement provided by the IRS concerning the issue:

Captain Sifford said the best advice is to simply hang up the phone if anyone calls claiming to be from the IRS.



