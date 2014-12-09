"Rip Roaring Fruit Punch" takes title in Food Lion "You Name It" soft drink contest

Salisbury based Food Lion has announced the winners in the popular "You Name It" contest in which customers were encouraged to submit names for the store's private brand soft drinks.

Tonight in Greensboro contest winner Angela Brittian will be accepting the check as one of four winning entries in the contest. Brittian's "Rip Roaring Fruit Punch" was chosen as the winner for private brand fruit punch drink.

Brittian will receive $500, and will be giving away autographed two liter bottles for the first 50 customers.

The event will take place at the Food Lion store at 4653 W. market Street in Greensboro at 6:00 pm.

Other winning names include "Roar! Root Beer, submitted by Kathleen Spangler of Virginia Beach, VA., "Omazing Orange," submitted by Kim Gilson of Concord, and "Ragin' Grape," submitted by Haley Higgins of Conway, SC.









